Crespo, Taribo, Mutiu differ on Nigeria, Argentina clash

By Jacob Ajom

Argentina legend Hernan Crespo is visiting Nigeria as guest of Heineken, sponsors of the UEFA Champions League. His engagements commenced with an interactive session with the media at the Heineken House on Temple Street, Ikoyi Saturday morning.

Also present at the event, which was code-named Legend Meets Media, were some Nigerian legends such as Mutiu Adepoju, Austin Eguavoen and Taribo West.

Crespo informed the parked venue that in his active days, he played against numerous Nigerian stars like Sunday Oliseh, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Finidi George, Celestine Babayaro (who he also played with as teammate at Chelsea), among others.

Of all his Nigerian ‘opponents’, however, the Argentine star said he loved Jay Jay best. “Okocha was best,” he said in his smart English, adding, “ and I dreaded Taribo most. I’m still scared of him.” There was a loud applause from journalists in the room.

In response, Mutiu Adepoju recalled that apart from the Atlanta 1996 victory Nigeria recorded over an Argentina team that also paraded Crespo (he scored in that game) Nigeria had always lost to the South American giants. “This time in Russia, it is our turn to win over them.”

The visiting Argentine legend, uncomfortable with that remark, insisted that Argentina will still get the better of Nigeria in Russia. “We will win again,” he said. His dreaded foe, Taribo West responded, “Nigeria will beat Argentina in Russia.”