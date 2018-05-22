Court orders remand of businessman over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

Kaduna – A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 28-year-old businessman, Ifeanyi Okonkwo in Prison, over alleged defiling of 12-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison, pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Emmanuel, who refused to take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case until June 5 for hearing.

Okonkwo, a resident of No 3, Sir Gbagyi Street, Romi, Kaduna, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Chidi Oke, told the court that Emenike Egbo reported the matter at Sabon Tasha Police Station, Kaduna on March 27.

Oke said the defendant lured the 12-year-old girl into his room at about 10 a.m. on March 27 and gave her alcohol which made her drunk.

The prosecutor said after making the girl drunk, the defendant forcefully had carnal knowledge of her and threatened her not to tell anyone.

He added that the girl, however, went and narrated her ordeal to her mother when she becale sober, which led to his arrest.

Oke said the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017. (NAN)