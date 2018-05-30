Court jails welder 3 years for stealing N17,000 cell phone

Lagos – A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old welder, Emmanuel Ibrahim, to three-year imprisonment for stealing a cell phone valued N17,000.



The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.A. Ojo, who sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to a charge, ordered that the convict serve-out his term without an option of fine.

Ojo said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others planning to commit such crime.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the Court that the accused committed the offence on May 17, at 4.00 p.m. at Anifowose Street, in Shomolu area of Lagos.

He said Ibrahim snatched the phone from the complainant, Fatimo Atanda, while she was making a call along the street, but was immediately apprehended by passersby after the complainant raised alarm.

“The phone was recovered from the accused and was handed over to the police,” he said.

Ibrahim had urged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that he stole the phone in order to sell it and feed himself.

The offence contravened Sections 280 (1) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)