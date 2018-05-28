Court grants bail to mother who tortured daughter with hot pressing iron

Ikeja – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday granted N20,000 bail to a mother, Ayo Sherif, who allegedly tortured her daughter Aisha Sherif with a hot pressing iron.



The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat in a ruling granted the bail to Ayo with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Hamzat said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of them must be a relative.

The Magistrate also ordered that a psychiatric test be conducted on the defendant and that the psychiatric test result must be presented before the court on the next sitting.

Ayo was on April 22 arraigned for allegedly burning Aisha, her 16-year-old daughter with a hot pressing iron, causing her grievous bodily injury.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Benson Emuehri, Aisha she said that her action was as a result of Aisha’s dishonesty.

“Aisha, an auxiliary nurse, was given a N500 note by her boss with an instruction to spend N250 and return the balance of N250.

“Aisha reportedly failed to return the change, as she purportedly lied to her boss that she gave the money to her mother,” Emuehri said.

During proceedings, defence counsel, Mr Ahmed Olatunji, following his application for bail, informed the court that Aisha was recuperating.

“The victim is now well but still has bruises that are yet to heal on her left arm,” he said.

The case was adjourned until June 21, for trial. (NAN)