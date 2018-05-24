Court grants bail to ex-Plateau gov, Jonah Jang, Pam Yusuf

Justice Daniel Longji of Plateau High Court, Jos, on Thursday, granted bail to the immediate past governor of Plateau and Senator representing Plateau North, Jonah Jang.

In his ruling, Justice Longji said the prosecution’s submission that Jang would jump bail and interfere with investigations was a mere speculation and without proof.

He said he would not act on speculation to deny bail to the defendant, as he admitted Jang to N100 million bail and two sureties in like sum.

Longji also granted bail to Pam Yusuf, a cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, standing trial alongside Jang, in the sum of N50 million and two sureties in like sum.

The judge said in Jang’s case, one of the sureties must be a first class traditional ruler and the second a civil servant of not less than GL 17, and both must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He ordered that in Yusuf’s case, one of the sureties must be a permanent secretary with the state government, adding that the two must also submit their international passports to the court.

He adjourned the matter until July 17, July 18 and July 19 for definite and accelerated hearing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, on Monday, May 7, preferred a 12-count charge bordering on alleged corruption and misappropriation against Jang.

Jang is alleged to have misappropriated over N6 billion, two months to the end of his tenure as governor of Plateau in 2015.

According to the charges, the former governor also embezzled over N4 billion from the state coffers through Pam Yusuf, who was a cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Yusuf, who is a co-defendant in the suit against Jang, is also facing another case of allegedly enriching himself to the tune of N11 million.