Court declares 4 families owners of land in Oshodi-lsolo

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—AN Ikeja High Court has declared the Mafoluku, Oloro, Ogunoloko and Ndazura families of Oshodi-lsolo as the owners of the parcel of land at Ogunoloko Road by Dosumu Street by Taiwo Close, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Justice Idowu Taiwo made the order in a consent judgment which followed the adoption of settlement terms of May 8 by the family’s representatives and Oshodi-Isolo Local Gover-nment Area of Lagos State.

The first to fourth applicants— Mufutau Abayomi, Musibau Aregbe, Rafiu Alade Abayomi and Alhaji Wasiu Iyanda Aregbe— filed the suit for themselves and the four families.

The first and second respondents are the Local Government Area Chairman, Idris Bolaji Muse Ariyo, and Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.