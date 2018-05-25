Countdown (20) FIFA WC: Moses to miss Congo DR friendly

Victor Moses will not play the pre-World Cup friendly against Congo DR on May 28 in Port Harcourt.

Instead the Chelsea wing back and Super Eagles striker will stay back in London and prepare for the June 2 match against England at the Wembley Stadium.

Moses after a hard season with Chelsea was granted an exemption from the Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Moses who was key in the Eagles qualification for the World Cup, will participate in the last training session of the Super Eagles before the game against Enland.

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel was glad to join the rest of the team at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort where the team has been training ahead of the Congo DR game.

The Eagles training for 1 hour 45 minutes yesterday at the Godwill Akpabio Stadium and Mikel and John Ogu who were the late comers are expected to participate in today’s training.