Countdown (15) FIFA WC: Argentina musn’t beat us twice, Musa tells team-mates

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa said Nigeria must not prostrate for Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles have lost four matches in a row to Argentina in the World Cup tournament, but Musa who scored a brace as the Eagles went down 3-2 against the Argentine at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was optimistic that the Eagles will take their pound of flesh in Russia.

Though Musa acknowledged that the group D opener against Croatia is more important, their last game against Argentina is a must win.

“Nigeria are younger and, I hope, better than [we were] in Brazil. At that World Cup, I scored two goals vs Argentina, we lost 3-2, but both progressed,” Musa told Goal.

“I wouldn’t mind if that happened again in Russia. But also, maybe it’s time for revenge against Argentina.

“Argentina is the best in the group going by name, and for us the most important thing is not to lose the opening game vs Croatia. I would be very happy with a draw.”

“To be honest, we already know how to play against Croatia, but of course I will not tell you,” he teased.

“The best Croatian player is Luka Modric, and I know Vedran Corluka from the Russian league, he is a very intelligent defender.

“I played and scored against Croatia once, in 2011 at U20 World Cup and we won 5-2.”