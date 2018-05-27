Corper slums, dies five days to passing-out parade in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Tragedy struck in Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, when a corps member, identified as Ibukun Arowolo, allegedly slumped and died, barely five days to completion of his one year service.

Vanguard gathered that the Arowolo, who was deployed to the State ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, before he passed on last Thursday.

It was learned that the deceased became uncomfortable after completing his meal and allegedly slumped, forcing staff in the ministry to rush him to Folarin Color Hospital for immediate treatment.