Confusion in Gombe as lawmaker absconds with mace

By Charles Agwam

A lawmaker representing Akko West constituency in Gombe State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Ibrahim Maiwanka has allegedly fled with the mace.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, Mr. Maiwanka approached the table and took away the Mace during plenary session.

“While they were debating, he approached the table and absconded with the Mace with the help of Mohammed Bello, a member representing Gombe South constituency who held down the Sergeant-at-Arms.

“Meanwhile, police stationed at the gate of the House shot his car tyres in an attempt to stop him, but he managed to escape with a shattered windscreen and flat tyres” the witness added.

Vanguard also learnt that Mr. Maiwanka made the move to frustrate the alleged impeachment of House Minority leader, Ahmed Usman Haruna.