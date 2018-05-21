Concerned Nigerians group hails Falana at 60

Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, has felicitated with the Human Rights Activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a statement by the group’s Convener, Deji Adeyanju, the group said Mr Falana “is a tireless advocate for inalienable rights of all people and his spirited effort to make our justice system work for all is worthy of emulation.”

The statement reads thus:

60 hearty cheers to Nigeria’s foremost Civil Rights Activist, Mr Femi Falana, SAN

In a nation where speaking truth to power is a crime, men like Falana have remained resolute and committed to the cause of Justice.

We at Concerned Nigerians celebrate Mr Falana on this auspicious occasion of his birth.