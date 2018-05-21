Concentrate on Croatia, Iceland, Bonfere tells Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere has reasoned that Croatia and Iceland are the major headache the national team will face in the group D pairing of the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting next month in Russia.

The Super Eagles will open their World Cup account on June 16 with Croatia and according to Bonfrere, that is the match the Super Eagles must win or avoid defeat or their tournament will be in jeopardy. The Eagles will face Iceland next on June 22 before ending it up with Argentina on June 26.

“Argentina is not a problem. Croatia and Iceland are (the) big problem,” said the coach.

“You beat Argentina and you don’t beat Croatia or Iceland, then not good. “So, you must beat Croatia and Iceland, yes you are in round two because six points you qualify. “That is it – win the first two (games) and wait for what happens in last match (against Argentina).”

He backed the Eagles players to rise to the occasion with a good mentality. “Yes, it is good list, great players, Nigeria have good players and the coach did a good job in his selection”, Bonfrere said.

“There are good talents in Nigeria, they are doing well in Europe.

“With good tactics and right mentality, why the Super Eagles will not do well in World Cup?”