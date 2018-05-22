Community sues Catholic Bishop, Parish for N2m over trespass

Uneasy calm pervades Nsukka Catholic Diocese in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as Echera community dragged the Catholic Bishop, Rt. Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Agu Echera Nsukka to court over trespass, claiming N2 million as general damages on the community land in dispute.

In suit No N/113/2017, the plaintiffs, Chief John Alumona, Barr. Julius Ozioko and Barr. Ejimofor Onah, suing for themselves and on behalf of the people of Echera, Nsukka seeks an order of the court directing, compelling the defendant to remove the foundation and block work it is constructing on parts of Echera land in dispute and restore the land to its state prior to the defendant digging and erecting structures on the land in dispute.

The plaintiffs are also seeking declaration of the court that apart from the land, the subject matter of survey plan No TLS/EN/L400/94 dated 26/02/1994, the defendant does not own any piece of land on the northern boundary of St. Joseph Church, Agu Echera formerly Army Barracks, Nsukka including the land in dispute.

In a writ of surmmons through the plaintiffs’ counsel, O. J Uchenna (Esq), equally seek an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant or successors in office claiming or acting in the name or on behalf of the defendant, from entering the land in dispute, altering the nature, character and user of the land in dispute and in any way interfering with the interest of the plaintiffs.

Vanguard gathered that the defendant has never appeared in court in regards to the matter since December 22, 2017 when the writ of surmmons was served the registered trustees of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka.

It could be recalled that the matter started in 2007 under Bishop emeritus of the diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Francis Okobo who partly showed interest on malicious damages before his retirement.