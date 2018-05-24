Commotion as EFCC detains ex-governor Shekarau

There was commotion at the Kano State office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as supporters of a former Kano state governor Ibrahim Shekarau attempted to block his rescheduled visit to the office.

A witness said hundreds of supporters of the former Education Minister thronged the Hajj Camp Road office of the anti-graft agency to protest what they called “persecution” by the agency.

Mr. Shekarau arrived the area around 4p.m, as scheduled, but was however blocked from gaining entrance into the commission’s premises.

The overwhelming crowd almost overpowered security personnel on duty, who had to call for reinforcement from sister security organisations.

“The police had to use teargas and fired some shots in the air to disperse the crowd,” a witness, Abba Yunusa, said.

At press time, Mr. Shekarau was still being detained at the commission’s offices.

The former governor and the co-defendants are expected to be arraigned on Thursday before the federal high court in Kano on charges of money laundering.

Yesterday, Mr. Shekarau’s media assistant, Sule Sule, alleged that the former governor was being persecuted by the agency for his criticism of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The EFCC, in a statement yesterday, said it had concluded arrangement to arraign Mr. Shekarau alongside three others before a Federal High Court in Kano today.

Shekarau will be charged alongside, Aminu Wali and Mansur Ahmed for allegedly conniving to collect N950 million part of the $115 million allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Madueke, ahead of the 2015 general election, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said in the statement.

“It is further alleged that the defendants distributed the money without going through a financial institution in clear violation of provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

“They are being detained at the Commission‘s Kano Zonal Office awaiting their arraignment tomorrow,” he said.