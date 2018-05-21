Be committed to ideals of freedom, MOSOP urges Ogonis

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has urged the people of Ogoni in Rivers State to be committed to the ideals of freedom.

The body in a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Fegalo Nsuke, in memory of four Ogoni leaders who lost their lives at Giokoo on May 21, 1994, advised Ogonis to give attention to issues of human rights and non-violence agitation which he said were the core ideals of the founding fathers of MOSOP.

“Today, we remember the Ogoni four, two of who were signatories to the Ogoni Bill of Rights, Chief Edward Kobani (former vice president of MOSOP), Chief Samuel N. Orage, Mr. A.T. Badey, and Chief Theophilus Orage, all victims of the tragic and unfortunate incidence at Giokoo, Gokana local government area on May 21,1994.

“Their deaths and memories remain strong in our hearts and continue to remind us of the enormous sacrifices paid by our people to break free from the ecological war of Shell and the discriminatory political system which seriously threatens the survival of the Ogoni people in Nigeria.

“We urge our people to continue to remain committed to non-violence, human rights and freedom, to sustain our very costly struggle for which our leaders lost their lives and remain supportive of our efforts as we face even greater challenges from Shell, the government and the Nigerian oil industry.”