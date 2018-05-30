Commercial banks, transporters, schools ignore proscribed IPOB order

Port Harcourt – Business operators and commercial areas opened for business on Thursday in Port Harcourt in defiance of a sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed IPOB.



IPOB had been proscribed and declared a terrorist organiation by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the situation in some parts of the oil city, reports that business activities were not crippled as envisaged by the directive.

Although few shops were under lock and key out of fear of attack by members of the terrorist group, many traders at the popular Ikoku spare parts market were opened for business.

Some of them, who spoke to NAN at the Nkpolu Oroworukwo Tiles Plaza, said that although their shops were locked, they were still attending to customers.

Mrs Clara Hygenus said that she closed the shop to avert possible attack members of the group in the area.

“We are just afraid of possible attack, we are selling to our customers; we closed simply to avoid problems,’’ she said.

Alos private schools in different parts of the state were open for academic activities.

Mrs Anita Abam, a school Director in Umuebule community, Etche council area, said that the school opened for academic activities in spite of the illegal order.

“Our school is open for normal school activities, what I can say is that we did not record full attendance today.

“I think some parents decided to keep their kids at home for fear of possible outbreak of danger,’’ she said.

In Ebonyi, the Royal Mass Transit Company in Abakalilki recorded passengers travelling to various parts of the country, including Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

A passenger at the company, who gave his name as Mr Obele, told NAN that: “We are travelling to Lagos through Okene, Kogi, instead of our normal route because of the Biafra activity.’’

Gov. David Umahi had ordered that such illegal order from IPOB would not be observed in the state.

He warned that any trader found in the activity would permanently forfeit the shops and also protesters would be dealt with.

Umahi, who made the declaration on Tuesday while addressing citizens at the 2018 Democracy Day Celebration, also ordered people in the state to go about their businesses peacefully.

NAN also reports that markets, schools, other business outlets visited at the metropolis were seen going about their normal businesses and activities.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations officers (PPRO), Mrs Lovett Odah, said that the Ebonyi Police Command and other security agencies in the state embarked on a special patrol activity to ensure law and ordered.

Odah noted that various security agencies including the Nigerian security and Civil Defence Corps and the army were among the patrol teams in 35 security vans.

She advised members of the public to go about their businesses and threatened to deal decisively with anyone found engaging in any activity that would disrupt existing peace in the state.

“Twenty five police vans and 10 from other sister agencies had embarked on “Operation Show of Force” to ensure lives and properties are protected.’’

NAN correspondents who monitored the situation in Enugu reported that some markets, especially staple food ones, were fully operational.

Commercial bus operators were also seen doing their normal businesses, though there was low patronage as few passengers were on the major roads.

However, some tricycle operators were doing brisk business due to the nature of routes of operation.

Major supermarkets and commercial banks, however, opened for business, but recorded low turnout of customers.