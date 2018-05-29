Coalition threatens to vote out Katsina lawmakers

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—As the nation marks Democracy Day, a coalition of civil society organisations, CSO, in Katsina State has scored the state’s lawmakers at the National Assembly low and threatened to vote them out in 2019.

Chairman of the coalition, Muhammad Ruwangodiya, at a briefing to commemorate Democracy Day, said: “Majority of the members have failed in providing good representation to the people of Katsina State in terms of participation in plenary sessions and constituency engagements.

“The coalition has serious concern on the low performance of Katsina state representatives at the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“The coalition, at this level, wishes to call the attention of the senators and members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State to devise means of constant and periodic engagements with their constituencies for feedback on their performance, as well as making input at the National Assembly.

“What happened in 2015 has happened, this time we will ensure credible and competent persons emerge.”