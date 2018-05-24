CMS old boys celebrate, list achievements for alma mater

LAGOS — President of Old Grammarians’ Society of CMS Grammar School, Lagos, Adedapo Fashanu has commended the school for being the first in Lagos, to have an Olympic sized swimming pool with a state of the art spectators’ stand within its premises.

The swimming pool, according to Fashanu, was donated by three members of the Society, Elderman Folarin Coker, Mr. Modupe and Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija.

He however promised the swimming pool will serve other secondary schools in the state that may be interested in accessing the facility.

Fashanu spoke as the Society celebrated 159th founders day of the school in Bariga. The theme of the celebration was “Reinforcing the Heritage of Excellence”

According to him, “we are indeed celebrating the contributions of old CMS Grammarians to the development of our great school between the last founder’s day celebrations in 2017 and now and I am very proud to announce that CMS Grammar School now has an Olympic sized swimming pool with a state of the art spectators’ stand within its premises, made possible by Elderman Folarin Coker as well as Mr. Modupe and Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija.

“We have produced many eminent old boys including Chief Ernest Shonekan, former President of the Interim National Government, Otunba T.O.S Benson first Minister of Information in Nigeria, Prof. T.O. Ogunlesi, first Nigerian professor of medicine, Mr Akintola Williams, the doyen of accountancy profession in Nigeria, Chief Rotimi Williams the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Ayodele Awojobi, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, Prof Kenneth Iwugo, Rt. Rev. George Bako and Chief Bala Miller amongst many others”.

He announced that the society had made other contributions including: Six boxes of numerous books as well as overhead projectors donated by Professor Dele Adefeso of the OGS Americas.