CJN urged to set up child-monitoring committee

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has been urged to set up a Child Justice System Monitoring Committee to, among other things, tackle the menace of child criminalization and exploitation in several parts of the country.

A child rights activist, Mr Ighorhiowhunu Aghogho, in a statement in Warri, Delta State, said that the committee should monitor and evaluate proceedings at designated family courts in the country, adding that it should periodically advise the Chief Judge on protection of the Nigerian child within the ambits of the judicial system.

He said: “Sections 1 and 2 of the Child Rights Act 2003 mandate the National Judicial Council, NJC, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, to consider the interest of children as primary consideration in all of their actions by formulating a policy for the Child Justice System in Nigeria.

“The committee should be made to drive the NJC, policy on the Child Justice system across the country in enforcing the fundamental rights of children within and across the country.

“The primary functions of the Committee should include regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated Family Courts nationwide, advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to further protect the Nigerian Child through the nation’s judicial system, conduct background checks on Judges and Magistrates dealing with children cases across the country, evaluate the performance of the trial courts on same and rescue children including the unborn child from the Administration of the Criminal Justice System or any other criminal justice system in Nigeria including the Nigerian Prison system and remand institutions system across the country.”

“Child labour, denial of the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education, drug abuse, cultism, prostitution, child trafficking and massive recruitment of children into criminal and terrorist networks across the country are some of the social vices current eating up the Nigeria child.”

“The United Nations Convention on the Right of the Child is a Human Right Treaty which sets out the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of the children.

“The UN General Assembly adopted the convention and opened it for ratification on 20 November 1989 and into came to force on September 2, 1990.

“Currently, 196 countries are parties including Nigeria and this Treaty now have legs to stand in Nigeria by the enactment of the Child Right Act 2003 and the domestication of the Act in about 23 states across the country.”