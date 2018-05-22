Church, community on collision course over ‘pollution’

By Dapo Akinrefon

RESIDENTS of Shoba community of Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos, have decried the activities of a pentecostal church, Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry, A.K.A. Tuesday Tuesday Church.

During a protest in the community, they accused the church of regular procession in the area and that the church also used Police to harass members of the community, noting that the activities of the church had become a threat to the peace.

Efforts, however, to get the reaction of the church, proved abortive as it denied Vanguard access into the church premises to see the Pastor.

Addressing newsmen, Vice Chairman of Shoba Landlord Association, Mr. Femi Ekundayo, said: “Apart from the rancorous and violent processions every week with total blockade of the roads leading to our community, they broke into people’s shops and properties at night and desecrate same in the name of purification with thick smelling and hazardous substances.”

Ekundayo, who read a statement signed by the Baale of Ado Shoba, Chief Rasheed Jimoh and Aare Onakakanfo, Dr. Gani Adams, alleged that “their activities at nights are most unbearable as they noisily pollute the environment from evening till the early hours of the day.”