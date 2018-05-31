Chinese frigate, Yancheng arrives Nigeria for 2018 Maritime exercise, conference

By Vera Sam Anyagafu

As part of activities heralding the 2018 International Maritime Conference and the Regional Maritime Exercise, the Nigerian Navy, has, in Lagos, welcomed the Chinese Navy frigate, Yancheng.

The Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, H. E. Zhou Pingjian, while commending the special bond between China and Nigeria and between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said, “October 1, 1960, Nigeria got its independence and October 1, 1949, the People’s Republic of China was founded. On August 1, 1956, the first legislation of the Nigerian Navy Ordinance was passed by the House of Representatives while on August 1, 1957, the Peoples Liberation Army was founded.”

He said, “The first line of Nigeria’s national anthem, “Arise O Compatriots”, also calls on Chinese to arise and refuse to be slaves. The friendly sentiment of the Chinese government towards Nigerian people have been very strong, there has always been cordial relationship between the two countries.”

Also speaking, Flag Officer Commanding Western Command, Rear Admiral Sylvanus Abbah, noted that the Nigerian Navy will host the international maritime conference, which involves all the invited navies of the countries of the world.

Abbah said the maritime exercise, which has begun yesterday, May 30, 2018, is an assemblage of all the naval ships from different parts of the world., stressing that “Now, we have ships from France, Portugal, Ghana, Togo and China, all in our water at the Naval dock.

He said, “Some are in the Nigerian Ports Authority, waiting for the exercise to start and the ships will return May 31,..’

Highlighting the three roles of the Navy to include – diplomatic, military and policy, Abbah said: “What we are witnessing here today is the diplomatic role of the Navy.”

He said the exercise is to foster friendly relationship between the navies of the two countries.

“When you go round the world, you show your capability. If the Chinese ship can come to Nigeria, we too have two ships that have come from China, it goes to show that Nigeria has come of age and they will have that respect for us,..”

Similarly, Acting Chinese Consul General, Guan Zhongqi, who commended the Chinese Navy for taking the long step to participate in the exercise, was grateful to the Nigerian Navy for hosting the event, as well as the Overseas Chinese for the support and construction of the Chinese Navy.