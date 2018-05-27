CHILDREN’S DAY: Okowa urges parents to pay more attention to children

AS Children’s Day was celebrated in Nigeria on Sunday, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called on parents to devote greater time to their children.

According to the Governor, “parents and caregivers, should devote greater time, and attention to the children, we must not leave the upbringing and character formation of our children to teachers alone; we should take greater responsibility for the sake of their protection, wellbeing and the orderliness of society at large.”

Governor Okowa at the celebration which featured march past, cultural dance, modelling, among others in Asaba lauded the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility,’ stated, “this administration has placed a high premium on the total development and protection of children on which the continuous existence and progress of the State and nation depend.”

“This year’s theme is meant to sensitize government, stakeholders and other duty bearers on the crucial need to strategize on ways of creating a protective, violence free and safe spaces for every child in Delta State,” the Governor said, adding, “we start the care of the child from when it has not been born through the free maternal care and free medicare from the earliest stage till the child is five years; we do this conscious that it is the most sensitive period of a child’s life.”

He continued, “this administration through our SMART agenda, has taken various actions aimed at improving the welfare and security of our future generation, we do not want to give them fish, we are teaching them how to fish through the acquisition of skills with the aim of making them entrepreneurs and the results are beginning to bear fruit.“

The Governor who decried the level of abuses against children “ranging from rape, defilement, sexual exploitation, cultism, child trafficking, child labour, to mention a few,” asserted, “the situation calls for more concerted efforts of all and sundry to take proactive measures and increase the consciousness of providing safe and very secure spaces for our children to grow up in the midst of genuine and selfless love, care and attention.”

He emphasised, “I wish to appeal to all duty bearers to actively promote the ideals of the Childs Rights Law, bearing in mind that we are accountable to God on how we discharge our obligations to our children, knowing very well that our future as a State and nation, will be defined by the quality of today’s children.”

High point of the celebration was the feeding of the children by members of the 05 Initiative led by Dame Edith Okowa.

Earlier in a church service, guest preacher, Master Chibuzor Promise urged parents to create safe spaces for their children, bring them up in the way of the Lord so as they can make good choices in life.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the National Assembly, among other political office holders and cross section of the society attended the event.