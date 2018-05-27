Children’s Day: Nigerian children ‘re innovative, energetic says Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said that Nigerian Children are special, innovative and energetic and have what it takes to give the country a great future.

The Vice President stated this while speaking to State House correspondents immediately after the Children’s Day Service at the Aso Rock Chapel Abuja.

He said that Nigerian Children are bright and very creative, stressing that the occasion affordable the opportunity to the government to reflect whether the children were given the best.

Osinbajo who was speaking on his message to the children on Children’s Day, said, “First to say that all the Nigerian children are special; and they are special because the future of our nation belongs to them and they have all that it takes to give our country a great future.

“They are very bright, they are very energetic, they are very innovative and very creative.

“Just watching to the drama, listening to the music you can tell that there is so much innovation, so much energy.

And so I am completely convinced that our nation’s future is extremely bright because of all of the children that God has given us, the talent he has given us.

“It is also a moment to reflect on the responsibility that we have as government, as adults to ensure that we give to these children the very best that we can especially the children of those who cannot afford education, healthcare and all that

“And that is why the commitment of our government is to that bottom of the pyramid: those who cannot afford education and cannot afford healthcare. Our focus is on trying to get the very best for them.

“And we are going to even do more of that. That is my message.”

When remembered that the Nigerian children were facing challenges, he said, “Yes, the truth of the matter is that there are always challenges everywhere in every nation of the world.

“But I am convinced that we have the capacity to surmount all of the challenges as there are and the key feature for me, one of the key features of government and governance is the human development index, education, healthcare and the welfare of our citizens.

“For the first time we are doing a programme that none has ever done so far, that is our social investment programme, the focus of that is on the human development index, home grown school feeding.

“For the first time we are feeding 8.2 million children every day in 24 states. And that is because we are concerned about the nutrition of the children, we are concerned about the fact that children if they are not well fed they become stunted, even mentally.

“So these are the kind of things that we think ought to be done and we are doing them and we have to keep expanding, keep working, keep building, spending more and more.”

Also speaking, the Chaplain of Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo advised the children to have the hope that their future in the country was bright and that they will enjoy it.

He said, “Certainly I see a great hope for the children and a day like this as we celebrate the Nigerian child it helps us to reassure the children that there is hope and future for them and particularly under this administration.

“I am always enthused and happy when I see pictures of His Excellency the President, he is always sorrounded by his children and grand children and like the children mentioned in the service they presented a gift to Mr. President and Vice President acknowdging that their labour and service is not just for them but for the children coming.

“So I believe there is hope for the children. They should be rest assured that the future will be brighter and they will enjoy it.”

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, (senate), Senator Ita Enang in his message said that the present administration has so much for the children.

He said, “My message to the children is that they should have faith in Nigeria that the government of this country is preparing so much for them and their future that His Excellency President Buhari, His Excellency the Vice President and all the administration works so hard to preserve the future of Nigerian children.

“Everything we are doing today we have them in mind because we know that we have finished living for today we are living to prepare for them tomorrow.”