Chevron assures host communities in Delta of support

BY JIMITOTA NOYUME

WARRI: Oil giant, Chevron has assured host communities of its commitment to development of education, health and economic climate in the areas.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn gave the assurance in Warri, Delta state during the handover of the Chevron-Discovery learning alliance, DLA, learning centre initiative in Delta state to the ten benefiting schools.

He said the company had continued to make substantial impact in its host communities in the areas of building human and institutional capacity. “In addition to the infrastructural development which we have sponsored directly and through the Global Memorandum of Understanding , GMoU with communities around our operational areas “, he said.

He explained that the Chevron-Discovery learning Allliance , DLA learning centre initiative in the state was to enhance the level of education in schools and improve educational opportunities for children and communities

He said ten selected schools in the state were provided with two television sets and DVD platers each , adding that 13,128 pupils and 789 teachers benefited from the program.

Esimaje said the oil giant decided that the facilities would be handed over to the benefiting schools to “ support the continuity and sustainability of the project “ , he said

“I wish to congratulate the staff and pupils of the ten schools that have benefited from this important project . I hope the equipment will be properly maintained to continue to serve the purpose for which they have been given to your schools”, he pleaded.

In their different speeches, Mrs Alice Nwosibe the Chairman Association of Public Primary school headteachers of Nigeria, AOPPSHON, Lady Shola Abigor thanked Chevron for the initiative , noting that it enhanced the learning capacity of the pupils during the training period, adding that teachers also benefitted as the visuals made teaching easy.