CBN retains MPR at 14%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria has retained 14% Monetary Policy.

The MPC met today in Abuja
…Reserves rises to $47. 7b
…Asks FG to build fiscal buffers.

More details soon


