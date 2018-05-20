Carl Ikeme, 58 others for Wolves 2018/2019 EPL season

By Emmanuel Okogba

Newly promoted Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers have retained the services of their shot-stopper, Carl Ikeme who has been out with acute leukaemia.

Ikeme was diagnosed with the condition even before the commencement of last season with the club resting the number 1 jersey as a sign of respect.

Wolves got promoted to the Premier League after finishing top of the Championship with games to spare.

The list of the retained players have been submitted to the English Football League (EFL) as the club prepares to play top flight football next term.

Also among those retained are Bright Enobakhare and Dominic Iorfa of Nigerian origin.