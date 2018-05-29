Capital market operators task FG on infrastructure devt

Capital market operators, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to focus more on infrastructure development to boost employment and consolidate the achievements of the past three years.

The operators stated this in separate interviews in Lagos, while appraising the three years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Rasheed Yussuf, a former President of Association of Stock broking Houses of Nigeria, ASHON, said government should invest more in power, roads and railway.

Mr. Yussuf said the challenges in the past were due to low oil production, low oil price and low foreign reserves, which led to recession.

According to him, the government used the ban of 41 items to stimulate local production. He urged the government to sustain the ban to strengthen the growth and development of the economy.

His words: “If you are moving from an import-oriented economy to export-oriented economy, you will see unemployment along the line because you have adjusted the employment circle.”

For Garba Kurfi, Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Ltd., said government should come out with robust economic policies that would touch all aspects of the economy, including power and transport to address unemployment; and tackle insecurity to boost investors’ confidence.

He said the eventual listing of MTN Nigeria on the Nigerian Stock Exchange would increase the depth of the market as well as the market capitalisation.

His said: “we hope more efforts will be put in place to ensure the listing of companies in the power sector and refineries in the capital market as well.”

He also called for downward adjustment of the Monetary Policy Rate by the Monetary Policy Committee to achieve stability in the capital market and strengthen the real sector.