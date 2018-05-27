We have capacity to overcome challenges — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has, on Sunday, declared that Nigeria has the capacity to overcome the many challenges it is facing.

He said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a special service to observe the country’s Children’s Day held at the Aso Villa chapel, Abuja.

“The truth of the matter is that there are always challenges everywhere in every nation of the world.

“But I am convinced that we have the capacity to surmount all of the challenges as there are.

“And the key feature for me, the key features of government and governance is the human development index, education, healthcare and the welfare of our citizens,’’ he said.

According to Osinbajo, for the first time, the federal government is doing a programme that none has ever done so far, that is the social investment programme.

“The focus of that is on the human development index, home grown school feeding.

“For the first time, we are feeding 8.2 million children every day in 24 states.

“And that is because we are concerned about the nutrition of the children, we are concerned about the fact that children, if they are not well fed, become stunted, even mentally,’’ the Vice President noted.

Osinbajo added that those were the kind of things that the administration thought ought to be done “and we are doing them and we have to keep expanding, keep working, keep building, spending more and more.”

He described the Nigerian children as special “because the future of our nation belongs to them and they have all that it takes to give the country a great future.

“They are very bright, they are very energetic, and they are very innovative and very creative.’’

Osinbajo noted that by watching the drama and listening to the music rendered by the children at the service, one could tell that there was so much innovation and so much energy in them.

“And so, I am completely convinced that our nation’s future is extremely bright because of all of the children that God has given us, the talent he has given us.”

Osinbajo observed that the event was also a moment “to reflect on the responsibility both government and adults have to ensure that “we give to these children the very best that we can.

“And that is why the commitment of our government is to that bottom of the pyramid: those who cannot afford education and cannot afford healthcare.

“Our focus is on trying to get the very best for them; and we are going to even do more of that.’’

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, also urged Nigerian children to have faith in Nigeria as the government was preparing so much for them and their future.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Vice President and all the administration work so hard to preserve the future of Nigerian children.

“Everything we are doing today we have them in mind because we know that we have finished living for today; we are living to prepare for them tomorrow,’’ Enang stated.

Pastor Seyi Malomo, the Pastor in charge of Aso Villa Chapel, told correspondents that he had seen a great hope for the children.

“A day like this, as we celebrate the Nigerian child, it helps us to reassure the children that there is hope and future for them and particularly under this administration.

“I am always enthused and happy when I see pictures of the President; he is always surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“And like the children mentioned in the service they presented a gift to Mr. President and Vice President acknowledging that their labour and service is not just for them but for the children coming.

“So, I believe there is hope for the children; they should be rest assured that the future will be brighter and they will enjoy it.”

Malomo had, at the service, advised Nigerians to imbibe the lessons which Christ used the children to teach.

In his sermon titled “Lessons from Children’’, Malomo said children easily made friends and were always themselves because they always said what they meant.

He advised Nigerians to become like children by being humble to assure their greatness adding that the way they received children determined how they would be accepted by God.

The Executive of the Nigerian Christian Corpers (Corps members) Fellowship attended the service while children of the African International College, Abuja, and those of the School for the Blind, Jabi, Abuja rendered songs.

Other children staged a drama to discourage early exposure to the internet and social media to children by their wealthy parents.

A representative of the children, Gbemisola Owoeye, a JS 1 student, thanked the President and Vice President for their relentless service to the nation adding that the children would continue to pray for them not to relent.