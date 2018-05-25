Cannabis sativa dealer gets 3 months jail term

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a cannabis sativa dealer, Chinemere Maduka, to three months imprisonment for selling and smoking the drug.

Maduka, 26, of Jabi Motor Park, was sentenced on one-count charge of constituting public nuisance.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, convicted him after he admitted committing the offence.

Sadiq, however, gave him an option of N10, 000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, told the court that some policemen led by Insp Gabriel Abba, attached to Utako Police Station, caught the accused during a crime prevention patrol along Jabi Motor Park.

Zannah said that the team caught and arrested the convict while constituting nuisance by selling and smoking Indian hemp and also disturbing the peace in the neighbourhood.

He said that a brown big bag containing the hard drug was recovered from the convict, and he could not give a satisfactory account of himself during police interrogation.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Section 183 of the Penal Code. (NAN)