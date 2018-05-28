CAF President commends Gov. Wike on Real Madrid Academy

Ahmad Ahmad, President, Confederation of African Football (CAF) has commended the Rivers Government for its plans to have a Real Madrid FC Academy in the state.

Ahmad, who performed the foundation laying ceremony of the academy in Port Harcourt on Monday, described the project as an African project.

“I commend you for the initiative because this project is not only for Port Harcourt, Nigeria but for Africa.

“I pray God to make this dream a reality so that you can achieve your target,” he said.

Also speaking, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said he was delighted to be part the foundation laying ceremony after witnessing that of Barcelona Football Club Academy in Lagos two years ago.

Pinnick commended Gov. Wike for the initiative saying it was one of the biggest and brightest ideas.

He expressed happiness that Nigeria was having a good partnership with clubs in La Liga.

According to Pinnick, Nigerian football is rising very high and the country has a team that can play and make prominent presence in 2018, 2022 and 2026 world cup.

“And we believe that when the academy starts, coupled with the one in Lagos and others, Nigerian football can end well decently in any of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) competitions.(NAN)