Businessman in court over alleged attempt to defile minor

A 43-year-old businessman, Nwajide Ekenenna, was on Thursday arraigned by the police in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for attempted sexual intercourse with a minor.

Ekenenna, who resides at 3, Ogunwo St., off Oniwaya, Agege, Lagos, is alleged to have rubbed his manhood on the private part of a 13-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence on May 14, at his residence.

John said that the mother of the minor sent her to inquire from the accused if he needed anything from the shop as he usually bought things from her.

He added that when the minor got to the apartment of the accused, he grabbed her, took off her pants and started rubbing his manhood on her private part.

The offence contravened Section 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the case until June 25. (NAN)