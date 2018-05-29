Buhari’s speech were verifiable, that Nigerians could judge them – IPAC Chairman

The National Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Muhammed Nalado, has commended the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari led-All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as read in his democracy day speech.

Nalado, in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the achievements listed in Buhari’s speech were verifiable and that Nigerians could judge them.

He said that the fight against corruption by the Buhari-led administration had helped to correct a lot of wrong practices in the country, adding that it had brought the country back on track.

“In the area of security, even though we still have insecurity challenge, this administration has been able to reduce it, though government can still do more to protect Nigerians.

“The insecurity in the North east has reduced and the numbers of road blocks across the country have reduced.

“Our foreign reserve has also increased. Many children are now benefiting from the Home Grown School Feeding Programme. I believe in what Buhari said he has done.’’

He said that government policy on diversification had also helped many Nigerians to go back to farming unlike before that the country’s economy relied solely on oil revenue.

Nalado also said that Nigerians have course to celebrate democracy day, saying the sustained long years of democracy was an evidence that politicians and democratic governments were back on track, in spite of contrary opinions.

“If you look back at the level of development, you will see we have achieved dividends of democracy than under military regime.

“Our education sector under the democratic government has improved and road construction across the country is increasing.

“The most important dividend we are enjoining now is the freedom; freedom of speech and association, which we couldn’t enjoy under the military era.

The IPAC Chairman advised Nigerians to engage the government in positive criticism that would further strengthen the country’s democracy, security of lives and economic growth.

“I believe citizens need to support the government and criticize objectively.

“I also want to advise Nigerians to use this democracy day to reflect on ways to do things in positive and united ways to improve the situation of the country.’’(NAN)