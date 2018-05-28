…what we don’t know, we cannot solve, Buhari’s aide, Tolu Ogunlesi tells youths

Abuja – Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant on Digital Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday advised Nigerian youths to be more creative and seek knowledge for better understanding of politics.

Ogunlesi gave the advice at Project One Productions’ “I am a Nigerian” annual conference in Abuja.



He said that youths must first acquire knowledge in politics in order to be able to solve politically-related problems in the country.

“We need knowledge as youths to solve anything; if we don’t know what we are facing, then how can we solve it.

“The power to know and get knowledge for a better understanding of Nigeria is our duty and responsibilities as youths, because what we don’t know, we cannot solve,’’ he said.

The presidential aide advised the youths to leverage their strengths as young people and take advantage of modern facilities at their disposal.

He said that hate speeches and other social vices that could incite violence in the country should be shunned by youths as political matters were heightening in the country.

Similarly, National Coordinator of Servicom, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, urged youths to breed a generation free of greed.

The coordinator, who was represented by a member of the management team of servicom, Mrs Ladi Aku, said that global economic problems stemmed from greed.

“Greed is evil in whatever guise it comes, whether money, influence, politics or power.

“Unemployment, crime, poverty, poor education and lack of opportunity to provide leadership are all products of greed,’’ she said.

She advised youths to reject the notion that they are gripped by forces that they could not control.

Aku said that youths had the power to change things by seeking knowledge and also through their conducts and morals.

On his part, Bisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, Convener, Project one Productions, appealed to youths to take active part in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) to enable to vote in 2019 and subsequent elections.

“Those who haven’t been registered should cease this opportunity of attending this conference to get registered.

“We cannot over-emphasise the power of one vote in the coming 2019 general elections and in any election.

“Youths need to vote. Voting is one of the greatest privileges of living in a democracy and it is not just important to democracy; voting itself is democracy,” Busari -Akinnadeju said.

An Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official, who participated at the conference, said that the turnout of persons at the registration point was impressive.

The official, who did not disclose his name and designation, said that youths that had made deliberate efforts to get registered, should also make same effort to pick up their PVCs.

He said that people were clamouring for more registration centres but that those who had registered were yet to go pick up their cards. (NAN)