Buhari Writes Senate, requests for confirmation of Musiliu Smith as Chairman, PSC

Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, requesting for the screening and subsequent confirmation of former Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Musiliu Adeola Smith as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, PSC.

Smith, representing South West was the Police boss in Nigeria between May 1999 to March 2002 and if approved by the Senate, he would replace a former inspector- General of Police, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro.

The letter was read to the Senators, yesterday, by Senate President Bukola Saraki, during plenary.

President Buhari is also seeking the approval of the Senate for the appointment of Justice Clara Bata. Ogunbiyi, retd as full time Commissioner of the PSC , representing the North West and Lawal Bawa, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, as a full time Commissioner.

According to Buhari, members of the Commission are Mohammed Najatu, representing North West; Braimoh Adogame Austin, representing South South; Barrister Rommy Mom for North Central and Dr. Nkemka Osimiri Jombo- Ofo for South East.

Buhari in the letter said, “in compliance with the provision of Sections 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria( As amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the understated names as the Chairman and members of the Police Service Commission, PSC. I attach herewith their CVs.

“While thanking you immensely in anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointments by the Distinguished Senate. Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”