Buhari can hold opinion on NASS, says Namdas

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari could hold opinion regarding the performance of National Assembly members.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, stated this while briefing news men on Wednesday in Abuja.

Namdas was reacting to Buhari’s comment about the National Assembly members at a trade and investment forum in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Namdas, as for the president’s remarks, we believe that the president can hold an opinion as regards the performance of individual members of the national assembly.

“In fact, our constituents have been doing just that – members of the national assembly have been replaced by their constituents as a result of such opinions.

“However, we want to believe that the president was not questioning the role of the national assembly as an institution of democracy, because that will be a worrying sign that our democracy will be in peril.”

On the 2017 budget, he said that the budget was meant to run for 12 months and that nobody had been short-changed.

“Off course, we had passed this budget earlier, and I can tell that the level of performance will not be here at the moment.

“The budget is a law; even, this 2018 budget that was just passed by the national assembly, we stated clearly that it should run for 12 months.

“So, even if we had passed the budget earlier than now, it cannot take effect until we amend that aspect of the 12 calendar months,” he explained.

The lawmaker also commended the president for last year’s budget and the 2018 Appropriation Bill, saying that he only put N1.2 trillion for capital,” he said.