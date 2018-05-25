Brig.-Gen. Biu, takes over as Acting GOC 7 Div. Maiduguri

Maiduguri – Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, on Friday took over as Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri.

Biu took over the command from Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, who had been posted to the Army Headquarters as Director, Consult of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC).

The until his recent appointment, the GOC was the Deputy Director, Human Factor at the Defence Headquarters.

In a brief ceremony, Biu was presented with the Division’s flag by his predecessor after signing of the handing and taking over notes at Maimalari Barracks, Headquarters of the Division in Maiduguri.

In his remark, the GOC expressed his determination to build on the successes recorded by his predecessors in the ongoing operations against insurgency in the Northeast to achieve lasting result.

“I came with an open mind to move the Division forward, I assure you that I am determined to take the Division and the fight against insurgency to the next level.

“I will continue to refer to you (my predecessor) for consultations whenever I have issues that need your advice.

“I also count on the support of other soldiers in the Division to succeed, as the task before us requires teamwork,” he said.

Earlier, Yusuf thanked the troops for their support throughout his stay and urged them to extend similar gesture to his successor.

He called on the media to always support the Nigerian Army in the war against the insurgents, urging them not to give publicity to the Boko Haram insurgents.

He explained that successes recorded in the counterinsurgency war cannot be measured by the number of insurgents killed but by the number of those who surrendered through the `Operation Safe Corridors’.(NAN)