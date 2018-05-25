Breaking: Women lawmakers meet Buhari, demand Osinbajo’s seat come 2019

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—WOMEN lawmakers in the country have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to concede the slot of the Vice President to them in subsequent elections in the country.

The female lawmakers made the statement on Friday when they paid a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, which comprised elected lawmakers from the nation’s 36 states, the leader of the delegation, Hon. Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie said Nigerian Women were being marginalised by their male counterparts.

She said the country only had one principal officer in each of the two chambers of the National Assembly since the return to democracy in 1999.

She also told Mr Buhari that as the president, anything he said at the gathering “will become policy and subsequently law.”

To this end, she said “whenever the president is a man, the Vice President should be a woman.”

Mrs. Ativie also said for every three senatorial seats in the states, one should be a woman. She also said “where there are nine House of Reps members, the men should take six and leave three for women.”

Responding, President Buhari jokingly said “it is a pity that the Vice President is not here, but I am sure the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will brief him that his position is threatened.”

Mr Buhari however appreciated the support given to him by women generally in the four times he ran for president.

He recalled reports he received during elections in which women in Labour queued to vote for him.

He asked the delegation to take a message to their colleagues to extend the same support since he has declared to seek for second term.

On their request, the president simply told the gathering that he is not “as powerful as you think.”

He said such requests could only be made by a military head of state, but, he has today dropped the uniform for “agbada”.