Breaking: Three roast to death in Abraka bus accident

By JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI – THREE persons were burnt beyond recognition Wednesday night when a commercial bus reportedly coming from Benin, Edo state summersaulted at Urhovie end of the Abraka-Eku road.



Eye witnesses said the bus went up in flames, apparently when fuel spilled from the fuel tank. “Three passengers slipped into unconsciousness and were consumed by the inferno.”, Mr Aghogho Ighorhiowunu said

At press time, staff of the Federal road safety and Policemen were on ground clearing traffic on the road

The identity of the three burnt beyond recognition could not be confirmed at the time of this report .

Vanguard gathered that the commercial bus had a deflated tyre while descending from the bridge at Urhovie, a situation that forced it to summersault .

The driver and some passengers reportedly escaped the raging inferno