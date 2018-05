By DayoJohnson Akure

ONDO state House of Assembly deputy speaker lroju Ogundeji has been Impeached.



The motion for his impeachment was moved by Hon Fatai olootu from Akoko Northeast constituency and supported by Hon Malachi Coker Adeniyi Emmanuel of Ilaje constituency (ii).

He was immediately replaced with Hon Bimbo Fajolu of Ile-oluji/Oke-igbo constituency who has was ssworn-in.

The sack of Ogundeji was sequel to the power play between him and the speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun.

Details later.