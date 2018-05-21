Breaking: Olisa Metuh collapses in court as judge continues with trial

By Anthony Ogbonna

The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, who is standing trial over alleged money laundering of N400 million, has, Monday, 21st 2018, collapsed while in court.

However, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, was not deterred by the former spokesman of the now opposition party’s predicament as he went ahead with the resumed trial even though Metuh was still lying on the floor in court.

Metuh was on his way to the dock after his case was called upon but suddenly fell on the floor with a loud thud.

Justice Abang, who was informed of the development on inquiry, however, objected the withdrawal from the trial by Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba, who had submitted that he could not go ahead with the case because his client was visibly ill and lying on the floor.

Justice Abang ordered the counsel to call in the eleventh witness in the trial, maintaining that Metuh was only trying to employ some delay tactics against his trial.

Recall that Metuh had, on February 5, 2018, arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja for his trial on a stretcher after the judge had ordered him to appear in court or risk his bail.

However, on Wednesday, March 14, Chief Metuh approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment but he was denied the leave.

Metuh is standing trial over alleged money laundering of N400 million linked to the Former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.).

Details soon…