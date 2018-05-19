Breaking News
Breaking: Many injured as thugs invade factional APC congress in Ondo

On 11:46 am

Dayo Johnson
Akure – NO fewer than 50 persons including politicians, Journalists and passersby were matcheted by thugs at the factional APC state congress in Ondo state.

One of those matchetted in hospital
A damaged vehicle in Ondo
Damaged ballot boxes inside the hall where the factional state congress was held in Ondo

