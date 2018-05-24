Breaking: Ekiti Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-,The Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Adesegun Adewumi has been impeached.

The House, at its plenary on Thursday, also removed the Chef Whip, Hon. Akinniyi Sunday.

Hon. Animasaun Adesina, representing Ekiti west Constituency 11 was elected as deputy speaker to replace Him.

The Member representing Ekiti South West constituency 1 Hon. Onigiobi Olawale was appointed as the new Chief Whip.

Hon. Adesegun was removed as deputy speaker after a motion moved by the Leader of house, Hon. Akinyele Olatunji and seconded by Hon. Olayanju Olanrewaju.

Hon. Akinyele alleged that Hon Adewumi was found to have indulged in activities capable of bringing the dignity and integrity of the House to disrepute.

The impeached deputy speaker was accused of “gross misconduct, lack of leadership quality and acting in a way that could destabilize the state.”

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Kola Oluwawole announced that 18 members of the Assembly signed the notice of impeachment of the deputy speaker in accordance with section 92 (2c) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Members present at the plenary unanimously agreed that Hon Adewumi exhibited high level of disloyalty and unpatriotism and as such, should be impeached.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon (Dr) Samuel Omotoso nominated Hon Animasaun as the new deputy speaker and was seconded by Hon Afolabi Akanni.

The nomination was unanimously accepted by members while the Speaker announced Hon Onigiobi as the replacement for the chief Whip in accordance with the directive of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

In his acceptance speech, the new deputy speaker, Hon Animasaun said, he was honoured by the appointment and promised to perform his duties according to the constitution.

Hon. Adewunmi hails from Erijiyan Ekiti.