BREAKING: Atletico beat Nigeria 3-2

On 7:50 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid has defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 3-2 in a keenly contested match at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo.


