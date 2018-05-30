Brand congress holds tomorrow

TO ensure global presence and competitiveness for African brands, the annual African Brand Congress, ABC, will hold in Lagos tomorrow.

The congress, designed to educate, engage and inspire brand managers and professionals in pursuit of best practice in brand building and value creation, has been described as an appropriate platform for all brand owners and industry players.

The Convener, Desmond Esorougwe said this year’s congress, with the theme Africa is the Future of Great Brands, is to discuss how African brands can increase their global competitiveness.

He stated that the congress will seek to enhance professional development skill in the area that is most relevant to the business community today, adding “the congress will provide hands-on skill building experience for brands and brand management community.”

Esorougwe stated that ABC is also an avenue to showcase/exhibit African brands, promote products and services as well as those brands with the potential for growth.