Bloody parallel state congress in Ondo, 50 injured as thugs invade venue

Dayo Johnson Akure

HELL was let loosed yesterday as thugs invaded the venue of the parallel state congress of the All Progressive Congress APC in Ondo matchetting no fewer than 50 politicians, Journalists and passersby.



The thugs arrived the venue of the parallel, BTO event centre in Akure, the state capital in six vehicles including three buses while the accreditation of delegates across the state were ongoing.

One of the buses was filled with guns and other dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, axes and other cudgel.

The thugs numbering no fewer than 25 chased the delegates out of the hall, destroyed the ballot paper, table and chairs, the electronic gadgets and broke all the glass used to decorate the front of the event centre.

The National Assembly member representing ldanre/ lFedore federal constituency, Bamidele Baderinwa was matchetted and beaten blue black.

His was stripped naked by the thugs while his orderly fled the scene. He left the scene in his torn torn white native attire.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice was said to have made a u- turn following the disruption of the state congress of a faction loyal to him and the former deputy governor of the state Alhaji Alli Olanusi.

Also attacked included the Osun state commissioner for Regional integration, Bola Ilori and other chieftains if the party including Tolu Babaleye, ldowu Otetunbi, the candidate for the Publicity Secretary of the faction Leye Akinola and the Director General of the Segun Abraham Campaign Organisation Eko Davies.

Journalist who were equally wounded included the state chairman of the NUJ and state correspondent of Thisday,James Sowole, Damisi Ojo of Nation, Bamigbola Gbolagunte of the Sun, Sunkanmi Elujoba of Adaba FM, Olumide Abudu of Radio Nigeria Positive FM amongst others from the broadcast organisations.

Despite the fact that they took to their heels on arrival of the thugs they were pursued and injuries were inflicted on them individually.

Their personal belonging were collected even while they bled profusely.

Some passersby and residents in the area where the venue is located were attacked by the thugs and they bled profusely.

Surprisingly the venue of the parallel congress was less than 100 meters to the Divisional Police Station and the Area Commander office yet the police looked the other way as the thugs operated freely.

Vanguard gathered that the parallel congress by the faction relocated to lgbara- oke area of the state after the disruption to hold the Congress.

Names of the elected executives parallel faction include ldowu Otetunbi as the factions state chairman while Gani Muhammed was elected as the Secretary.

Meanwhile, the governor Rotimi Akeredolu faction which was held its Congress at the Dome event centre and witnessed by INEC and a national officer of the party Matthew Omegara who led other four members elected Ade Adetimehin as state chairman while Alaye Adesina emerged as the state secretary.

Governor Akeredolu in his speech said any other Congress held outside his own faction was a ‘ counterfeit”.

Akeredolu who said there was no perfection in human existence said he took full responsibility for every lapses in the party.

He promised that with the emergence of new state executives ” it will be a new begining the party. We will meet and unify all the members of the party and forget ahead.

The governor said the party would forge ahead to ensure the re- election of President Muhammadu Buhari next year.