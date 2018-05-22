Biafra govt already in place – C/River MASSOB Leader

By Emma Una

CALABAR- SAMUEL Okah, zonal leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, in Cross River State has said there is already a Biafra government in place in the South South and South East and there is nothing anyone can do to stop it.

Okah stated this on Tuesday in Ikom during a parade round major streets of the town by hundreds of members of the movement to mark the 18th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra without violence by Chief Ralph Uwazurike .

“There is widespread consciousness of the existence of Biafra and no matter how much they try to intimate us by killing, arresting and imprisoning us, we know there is a Biafra consciousness in everyone in the regions of the South South and South East and no government can be stronger than such”.

He said Great Britain willingly gave Nigeria Independence when the people agitated for it and did not resort to the use of violence and intimidation and Nigeria should learn from that example and allow Biafra nation be.

“You can see the flags, the anthem, the zeal of the people that there are no more interested in the Nigeria nation where they have experienced nothing other than injustice, oppression and nepotism so it is time for the leaders of Nigeria to know that we reached the time God designed for us to be independent” Okah said

According to him, those who have silver spoon are finding it hard to identify with the Biafra agitation for fear of losing their riches but assured that everyone has a place in the Biafra nation and called on all to work for the progress of the Biafra cause.

“I fought for Biafra during the civil war and now that we are using the peaceful means, we have attained more mileage than through the barrel of the gun and Biafra is ours to cherish

”We can be good neighbours with Nigeria, learn and lend to each other as partners through peaceful means not through violence”.

Hundreds of members of the movement from Ogoja, Obubra, Calabar and Ugep converged at Ikom and marched through major streets of the town chanting songs and waving Biafra flags to mark the anniversary of the Biafra declared b Uwazurike on May, 22, 2000.

Ms Irene Ugbo the Public Relations Officer for the Cross River Police Command said she was yet to receive “any such report from the area”