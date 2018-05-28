Biafra Day: IPOB reiterates call for strict observance of May 30 sit-at-home

By Emeka Mamah & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

AWKA—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has reiterated the importance of strict compliance for the sit-at -home directive it issued to be observed on May 30, 2018 , as a mark of respect for those who died during the Biafran war, Operation Python Dance, as well as other killings by security agencies in the eastern states.

This came as the military, police, Department of State Services, DSS, are to resume joint operations in preparation for the sit-at-home order by IPOB. The army and other military and para-military agencies conducted similar “Operation Show Force,” last week in Enugu, Enugu State and Owerri, Imo State.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publiity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said: “It has become imperative for the leadership and entire family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, worldwide, to reiterate once again the absolute importance of strict compliance with the sit-at-home directive issued by the highest command of IPOB on 30th of May 2018.

“Every family, kindred, village, clan and town across the length and breadth of Eastern region, Mid-West and Middle Belt is expected to remain indoors from 6pm on Tuesday, the 29th to 6pm on the 30th of May.

“It is expected, as was the case last year, that a team of local and international observers will be on ground to monitor compliance and interview people.

“This 30th of May 2018 sit-at-home is the clearest possible way for us Biafrans to convey to the whole world our determination to forge a distinct path away from the murderous chaos that Nigeria has become.

“There is no other pain-free way to attract the attention of the world than ensuring that the entire East, Midwest and Middle Belt are completely locked down on May 30th.

“All over the world, in over 100 countries and territories, the IPOB family members will gather to rally and offer prayers in memory of our heroes that sacrificed their lives.

“We owe our Biafran soldiers that fell in battle an eternal debt of gratitude. This is what our annual sit-at-home is all about and also a significant contribution this generation can make in acknowledgement and honour of their supreme sacrifice.

“We expect international media outlets to cover this year’s events extensively. Television stations across Europe have started airing Biafra war documentaries and sensitising their populations about the genocide that consumed over 3.5 million lives of which over a million are children under the age of 10.”

According to IPOB, “apart from Jewish holocaust of the Second World War, the highest number of recorded deaths as a result of targeted hatred towards a particular ethnic group occurred in Biafraland from 1966 to 1970.

“It was a four-year period of sustained campaign of ethnic hatred, slaughter and genocide unprecedented in the history of Africa.

“Rulers of Nigeria set out to kill every single Igbo man, woman and child and had they been left to their devices, they would have succeeded. That is why anybody talking about restructuring in Biafraland is a traitor and slave merchant.

“We have chosen sit-at-home as the best way to say thank you to all our brave soldiers for what they did for us between 1967-70.

“It will be crass insensitivity of the highest order for any police or army officer in the East to intrude upon our grief.”

Joint Army, police, others, embark on joint Operation Show Force

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the scheduled operation show force, following enquiries by Vanguard, pointing out that it was not purely a police affair.

Last week, the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, stated that it conducted “Operation Show Force,” in Awka, where IPOB had threatened to disrupt the seminar on restructuring organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as, Enugu, Enugu State and Owerri. Imo State.

Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said: “Troops of the 82 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies conducted a massive, flamboyant show of force in Enugu and Owerri cities and environs.

“The show of force was conducted round the major flash points and strategic areas of Enugu city and environs such as Coal Camp, Emene, Independence layout, New Haven, Trans Ekulu, Awkunanaw, Enugu – Abakaliki road and Enugu -Port-Harcourt Expressway among others.

“While in Imo State, troops of 34 Brigade and other agencies moved round the general areas of Heroes Square, 2nd Ward Avenue,New Owerri, Amakoya, Egbu and Orlu roads.”