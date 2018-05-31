Betsy Obaseki partners NTA on monthly farmers’ market to serve 3000 women

… mulls modalities for pumpkin leaf export

The wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has finalised arrangement with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) to organise monthly farmers’ market to serve at least 3000 female farmers.



The arrangement also includes the cultivation of pumpkin leaf for export, as well as engaging young women in maize farming.

Mrs. Obaseki said this during a courtesy visit by members of the Action Aid and the Ideal Development and Resource Center (IDRC), to her office, at Government House, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

She noted that the farmers’ market is being organised to facilitate market access for female farmers, who are engaged in large scale cultivation of cassava and pumpkin leaves.

“We plan to work with a set of 3000 to 5000 female farmers who are into farming of pumpkin leaf for export, and a set of more than 300 young women who grow specialised maize species,” she said.

The wife of the governor commended Action Aid and IDRC for the work in ensuring that children and youth have a voice in the state, noting that the role the groups played in ensuring the Child Rights Law was passed, was commendable.

Mrs. Obaseki assured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki led-administration will continue to demonstrate commitment to empowering youths through skills acquisition, as measures to discourage irregular migration among youths in the state.

She assured that youths, who will be trained on different skill areas, will be provided with a technological village, where they will put their skills into good use after graduation.

“You have done a lot of work for our children. What we need now is support for women to improve production, processing, packaging of farm produce in line with the governor’s reforms in agriculture,” she added.

Earlier, Country Director, Action Aid, Mrs. Ene Obi, said the organisation would continue to collaborate with the state government in providing youths with skills for wealth creation to curb irregular migration.

Ene noted that 2000 youths have been trained by Action Aid and IDRC in auto mechanics, tailoring, cobbling, among others, as a way of encouraging them to shun irregular migration and make the best out of life.