Bayelsa govt assures Amassoma community of protection

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government, yesterday, assured indigenes and residents of one of the host communities to the Niger Delta University, NDU, Amassoma of adequate protection from hoodlums and cultists in the community.

The state government also urged residents of the community to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment.

This came as the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said that the party had been vindicated following claims by the All Progressives Congress, APC, that those who were killed during the clash with security operatives in the university community of Amassoma were APC party officials.

Chairman of PDP in Bayelsa State, Mr Moses Cleopas, in a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, accused the APC of “hijacking complaints emanating from the ongoing implementation of the public sector reforms to cause mayhem in the community and the university in a failed bid to discredit the PDP government in the state.”

Meanwhile, the state government added that the reaction of the Bayelsa APC to the NDU crisis was a vindication of Governor Dickson’s position that the APC in Bayelsa was a party of criminals.

A statement by APC chieftain, Doifie Ola Buokoribo had claimed that the hoodlums who attempted to disarm the police of their arms and died in the process were executive members of the party in the state.