Bayelsa gov race: Group roots for Okoya

By Ochuko Akuopha

YENAGOA—A non- governmental organisation, Campaign for Development and Democracy in Bayelsa, CDDB, has thrown its weight behind the former Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Mr. Reuben Okoya, to succeed Governor Seriake Dickson.

Executive Director, CDDB, Dr. Ekiyor Welson, in a statement said Okoya remained its choice for the 2019 governorship race in the predominantly riverine state.

The group fighting to deepen democracy and mobilise people to participate actively in the electoral process , said Okoya was chosen following the conclusion of its “process of searching, finding and endorsing it’s preferred candidate for the office of governor.”

According to the group’s Executive Director, “The choice of Okoya, an architect, was arrived at from a pool of three other people who sent in their curriculum vitae for scrutiny and vetting, a process that took four months to conclude.”

Welson added that the CDDB in conjunction with the Real Centre came up with 10 criteria upon which the governorship aspirants were assessed.